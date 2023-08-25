Teenage driver held after female detective seriously injured when car rammed twice

The officer, who is a member of the anti-burglary unit, has since been discharged from Tallaght Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a f suffered serious hand injuries in an incident in which a garda vehicle was rammed twice by a stolen car the teenager was allegedly driving.

It happened on a slip road at the Cherrywood exit of the M50 in Dublin at around 3am on Thursday.

Her unit had earlier observed a stolen Toyota Corolla being driven northbound on the M11 in convoy with a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan.

A garda pursuit of the two cars began, which ended at Junction 16 of the M50.

The Corolla had been chased earlier by garda units as it was driven the wrong way on the M11 in Co Wicklow on two occasions, leading to a specialised unit being called in.

On a bridge off the Cherrywood junction, the Corolla twice rammed an unmarked garda car from the anti- burglary unit.

The garda vehicle was hit on both sides as the suspect again tried to drive the wrong way on to the motorway.

The Corolla came to a halt after several units managed to block it in.

A female detective tried to arrest the teenage driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, but he slammed the door against her hand.

Shortly afterwards, the officer’s armed colleagues arrested the suspect at the scene and he was taken to Clondalkin garda station for questioning.

He has since been released without charge pending a file being sent to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The teenager, who is from Bluebell, is suspected of being one of the most prolific car thieves in the country and has been the subject of numerous garda alerts this year.

Sources said he was arrested and released without charge last Sunday night after being found by gardaí in another stolen car on Dublin’s northside.

“This young lad is completely out of control – he has been arrested numerous times this year alone,” a source said.

The car he was driving was stolen last month from a residence in Ongar, west Dublin. More than 460 cars have been stolen this year in the policing division, which covers west Dublin.

The driver of the stolen Tiguan sped off on the M50 after his associate was caught, but sources said he has been identified.

“The arrested juvenile is one of a disturbingly large cohort involved in this type of criminal activity, often uploading their criminal exploits on TikTok and other social media platforms,” a source said.

“The actions of the garda who attempted to arrest him were very brave and she ended up in hospital because of it and is likely to be out of work for a number of weeks.

“This was yet another example of lawlessness on our country’s roads, with stolen cars being driven at speeds and putting everyone’s life in danger.

“There is huge frustration that offenders like this keep on getting arrested and then released to continue their criminal activity.”

Figures released by gardaí last April showed that 27pc of stolen cars were Asian imports. These are favoured by vehicle thieves because they do not have an immobiliser or fully fitted alarm system, which makes them easy targets.

In the case of the 15-year-old arrested on Thursday, sources said imports are the cars he prefers to steal.