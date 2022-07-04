Brutal Attack | 

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Waterford City assault

The boy was taken to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is currently described as stable.
University Hospital Waterford

University Hospital Waterford

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked in Waterford city on Saturday evening.

The incident took place just before 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2, in the Barker Street area of Waterford.

Read more

The boy was taken to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is currently described as stable.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made in relation to the assault at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices