Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Waterford City assault

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked in Waterford city on Saturday evening.

The incident took place just before 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2, in the Barker Street area of Waterford.

The boy was taken to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is currently described as stable.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made in relation to the assault at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.