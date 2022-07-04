Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Waterford City assault
Neasa CumiskeySunday World
A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked in Waterford city on Saturday evening.
The incident took place just before 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2, in the Barker Street area of Waterford.
Read more
The boy was taken to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is currently described as stable.
Gardaí said that no arrests have been made in relation to the assault at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears
Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October
Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark
Dutch Courage | Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam