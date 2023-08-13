Teenage boy arrested over Temple Bar attack that left three tourists in hospital

Sources said two of the victims suffered broken noses while one suffered a broken eye socket in the attack, which took place behind the former Central Bank.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a brutal assault on Friday night which left three tourists in hospital in Dublin.

Three English men suffered serious injuries after they were attacked and robbed while socialising in Temple Bar on August 11 in what is the latest in a string of concerning attacks on tourists and locals in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

They were set upon on Fownes Street Upper in the popular tourist area and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ireland, Dublin, Temple Bar area, Crown Alley

Gardaí in Pearse Street have since arrested a male juvenile who is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Dublin city centre.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were taken to St. James's Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All three have been released.