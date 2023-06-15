Teen suspect in fatal Ongar stabbing handed himself in to gardaí with his mother

The knife attack on vulnerable man Aaron Keating was caught on CCTV

Locals place flowers in Ongar Village at a vigil in memory of Aaron Keating. Photo: Colin Keegan

A 17-year-old boy who was being questioned last night about a stab murder was arrested after he handed himself in to Blanchardstown garda station in the company of his mother.

It is understood that the victim, Aaron Keating, was stabbed twice with a knife in an incident which happened on Main Street in Ongar, west Dublin, at around 7pm on Tuesday in broad daylight.

Sources say the entire incident was caught on CCTV and gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Mr Keating, who was aged in his 40s, stood dazed for a few seconds after being stabbed but then collapsed to the ground as locals rushed to assist him.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources said that there had been “very little hope” that Mr Keating would survive the knife attack. He was a vulnerable person who had engaged with homeless services and other supports in recent years.

Despite his issues, he was described by locals sources as very popular in the Ongar community.

Friends of Mr Keating held a vigil in his memory in Ongar village yesterday evening, with those attending leaving floral tributes at the scene.

He has been described as a “very well known” member of the community, who was “a daily feature of life in the village”, according to one local.

It is understood that just before the stabbing, Mr Keating had been in a verbal altercation with a number of juvenile male youths on Main Street, who had told him to move on.

Sources say Mr Keating moved a short distance away but when he crossed the road he is believed to have shouted something at the group of male youths.

This was just before a teenager, who is understood to have been topless, approached him and stabbed him twice. The teenager, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, then fled and ran down a nearby laneway.

The murder was witnessed by a number of people, including families, on the busy street

Floral tributes on Main Street, Ongar, where Aaron Keating was fatally stabbed. Photo: Colin Keegan

A garda spokesman yesterday said in a statement that the male juvenile teenager had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A decision to release or charge the boy must be made by this morning.

Gardaí said that the investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

Yesterday, gardaí continued to appeal for any persons with information in relation to this incident to come forward, and any road user with video footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make this available to them.

A spokesperson said: “Investigating gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar on Tuesday June 13 between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”