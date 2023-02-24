Teen stabbed in neck in Swords remains in critical condition

Reports say the young man was attacked in a car and stabbed on Brookdale Avenue

Reports say the young man was attacked in a car and stabbed on Brookdale Avenue and managed to drive a short distance before getting out and collapsing to the ground.

It is understood that he sustained a stab wound to the neck.

The incident happened at around 7pm in the mature Brookdale estate near to River Valley in the north Dublin suburb.

The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remains sealed off by gardai this afternoon.

An initial technical examination by members of the garda technical bureau has taken place and the car the victim was attacked in has been removed for further analysis.

Gardai will also be carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital where gardai say he remains in a critical coindition.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and is being questioned in Swords Garda station.

Gardaí in Swords are appealing to any people who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.