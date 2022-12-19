Teen linked to night-time Dublin thefts charged

Gardaí have previously issued a warning about this type of crime where the victim is befriended or deceived by the thief until they hand over their phone and PIN number.

A teenager has been arrested for a number of night-time Dublin thefts that primarily targets young men.

Gardaí previously issued a warning about this type of crime where the victim is befriended or deceived by the thief until they hand over their phone and PIN number.

"On occasions the injured party is approached by a ‘good citizen’ or may have gotten into a vehicle on the belief that it is a taxi or that the ‘stranger’ or ‘good citizen’ is offering them a lift,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“Mobile phones, through modern apps and online banking, are an electronic wallet carrying details of bank accounts and bank cards."

Money from the victim’s bank account will be transferred into a Revolut account belonging to the criminal.

They can then withdraw the cash at ATMs.

Pearse Street gardaí arrested the man in his late teens on Saturday morning.

He has now been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 3, at 10:30am today.

Two other men – a 21-year-old and 18-year-old – have already been arrested and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in relation to the investigation.