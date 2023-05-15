Teen girl ‘forced into car and sexually assaulted’ by three men in broad daylight
A full investigation is under way
Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was reportedly forced into a car and sexually assaulted outside a Co Antrim shopping centre on Saturday afternoon.
The PSNI said it received a report that at around 2pm, a teenage girl was approached by three men in a dark-coloured vehicle outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey.
“One of the men exited the car and forced the girl inside the vehicle against her will,” said Detective Sergeant Lyttle.
“While the car made its way towards Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted.
“The car stopped within the vicinity of the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out. She then raised the alarm for help.
“A full investigation is under way and we are keen to hear from anyone that could help with our enquiries.
“We would especially like to hear from anyone who noticed or has dash-cam footage of a dark-coloured car, that was travelling along the Shore Road towards York Street and onto Royal Avenue between 2pm and 2.30pm. The car may also have had tinted windows.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1104 of 13/05/23.
Today's Headlines
Young offenders | Gang boss Barry Young used ‘celebrity’ enforcers to execute drug debts
Investigation | Teen girl ‘forced into car and sexually assaulted’ by three men in broad daylight
Figures rise | Medical tourism warning as six Irish people die following surgery abroad
'no badness' | ‘I meant no harm with my skit about prison officer’ – ‘Rory’s Stories’ star
'facial injuries' | Young Dublin woman ‘punched, scratched and kneed victim in shop attack’, court told
cocaine stash | ‘Everything I worked for is gone’: Irish sprinter Leon Reid on life after drug den shame
Forecast | Dry and sunny day predicted as temperatures to hit 20C this week
Confusion | Armagh v Derry Ulster final: Fans complain about jersey colour clashes
Concern | Fears for N7 burglary gang crash garda’s safety if identified when charged
TURMOIL | Derry GAA refuse to say if they were aware of allegations against Rory Gallagher