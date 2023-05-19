Teen fighting for his life after attack by gang in Dublin ‘was innocent victim of row’

The 17-year-old remains in an induced coma in hospital following the attack

The teenager who has been left fighting for his life after being brutally attacked in Bluebell, in Dublin 12 yesterday was the innocent victim of a row between two other teenagers, a local source has claimed.

The 17-year-old remains in an induced coma in hospital following the attack that was carried out by a gang of young men using improvised weapons including sticks with blades attached to them.

The teen, who is Dublin, was set upon outside a retail premises in Bluebell, after words were exchanged between another young man he was with and a girl who had just gotten off the Luas nearby.

“This other boy had made some dismissive comment to the girl who had approached him and she then made some sort of threat,” one local source told the Sunday World.

“She made a phone call and the lads who were attacked tried to get into the Centra there. One of them got into the shop but the lad who had not made the comment was caught outside by the gang that had arrived with these weapons.

“They had these stick with blades on them and that’s what did the damage. Some of the locals who saw it thought he was dead. When the emergency services got there they put up one of those tents around him as they thought he was dead too. But then they carried out an emergency medical response to keep him alive.

“They took him away then with his mother who had arrived down at the scene.

The source added: “We can only surmise that the lads that did this, having arrived over from Drimnagh with weapons, had come prepared. This didn’t just happen out of the blue.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan who represents the area, described the attack as “deplorable”.

“A young man is seriously injured. A community is frightened and traumatised,” he said. "I want to wish the young man a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

"Those involved need to face justice. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí.

"The local community is in shock. People are very frightened by this terrible violence. We need to all work together to make sure an attack like this doesn’t happen again."

Gardai at the scene — © Collins Photos

It is understood the teenager had a bleed on the brain after being brought to Beaumont Hospital yesterday and required life-saving surgery overnight.

He is currently in a coma and expected to undergo a further operation today.

Suspects have been identified in the case and they are believed to be teenagers from west Dublin.

After the assault, the gang involved, believed to be made up of four males, fled the scene on motorbikes in the direction of the Naas Road.

One source said: "This was an extremely violent assault and there are serious concerns for this juvenile.

"Local gardaí are following a number of lines of inquiry and persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have yet been made.

"Up to four men may have been involved in this incident and are suspected of having used weapons including golf clubs," the source added.

The scene of the attack has been forensically examined and gardaí are examining CCTV footage from the area in an effort to formally identify the attackers.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Wednesday, May 17.

“A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. No arrests have been made at this time.”