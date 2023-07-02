Teen driver in M8 horror crash was suspect in separate stolen car incident in Dublin

Johnny Foley (16) was killed as stolen car with five teenagers ploughs head-on into female driver on motorway

Gardaí in Cork at the site of the fatal crash on the M8 motorway

Johnny Foley (16), who was a passenger in the stolen car, died in the crash

Fire crews at the scene of the crash on the M8 motorway which killed one teenager and injured five other people

The driver of a car which drove the wrong way down the motorway and crashed into a female motorist in Co. Cork, was a suspect in a separate stolen car incident in Dublin in recent weeks.

Johnny Foley (16) died in the head-on collision when the stolen car in which he was a passenger drove the wrong way down the M8 motorway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The shocking incident also led to the hospitalisation of five others, including the female driver of the other car, whose condition is described as serious.

The crash, which occurred on the M8 motorway at Ballybeg near Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, around 1am yesterday, is the latest in a string of recent incidents in which stolen cars have been driven the wrong way down motorways as the drivers believe gardaí won’t chase after them.

Officers have referred the incident to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission as gardaí had tried to intercept the car before it entered the motorway.

While the investigation is at an early stage, it is believed gardaí did not give chase to the vehicle.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in the week and was being driven by a 17-year-old boy who had four teenage passengers, including Johnny Foley, in the vehicle with him.

The driver of the car, who is known to Gardaí, is understood to be originally from Blanchardstown, Dublin, but had been living in Cork in recent times.

He was suspected of being the driver in another incident in recent weeks, where a stolen car was involved in two chases before driving the wrong way down the N3 in Dublin.

The driver managed to get away as gardaí had to stand down because they couldn’t follow him against the oncoming traffic.

Yesterday, he was driving the wrong way down the M8 in Cork between junctions 12 and 13 on the northbound carriage of the M8 motorway when he crashed head-on into a car being driven by a female motorist.

Johnny Foley, who is from the Togher area of Cork, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four other occupants of the car – three teenage boys and a teenage girl – were rushed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four occupants were under-age with the exception of one passenger, an 18-year-old male.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle – a woman in her 30s – had serious injuries.

The stolen vehicle had been taken from outside a house in Glasheen on the southside of Cork earlier in the week.

Friends and relatives of Johnny Foley paid tribute to him on social media yesterday.

His aunt Mary Foley wrote: “Can’t believe I am writing this. Rip my beautiful nephew johnny you are going to be missed so much. OUR JOHNNY we all love you so much and our hearts are breaking. Sleep tight kid.”

The scene was sealed off yesterday for technical examination.

There has been a spate of joyriders, burglary gangs and other criminals driving the wrong way down motorways in recent weeks in the belief gardaí would not risk prosecution by continuing the pursuit.

In May, the Sunday World reported how there had been three incidents in one day in Dublin and Kildare where thugs had driven the wrong way down motorways. There have been several more incidents in the meantime.

Rank-and-file gardaí recently expressed serious concerns about the growing trend and said it posed a huge danger.​

On Wednesday a garda appeared in court accused of dangerous driving following a road crash that killed three members of a burglary gang who drove the wrong way down a motorway.

John Francis Ryan appeared in court on charges in connection with incident on Dublin’s N7 two years ago. The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court to October 4.