Teen breaks out of garda van after being arrested at Galway shopping centre

The teenager has not yet been returned to Garda custody, Gardai confirmed.

A teenager who was in garda custody after being arrested on suspicion of theft broke out of the official Garda van he was being held in.

The boy, who was arrested at Galway Shopping Centre on Friday night, absconded from the vehicle while Gardai were conducting enquiries into the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told Sundayworld.com: “Following the arrest of a male youth (aged in his teens) on suspicion of theft, the male absconded from the official Garda van while Gardaí were conducting further enquiries into the incident.”

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” they added.