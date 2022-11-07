Teen arrested and charged after breaking free from garda van in Galway

A video of the incident circulating online shows the young man breaking free from the top of the garda van’s door and fleeing the scene

A teenager was arrested and charged after escaping from a garda van outside a Galway shopping centre last week.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the young man breaking free from the top of the van’s door and fleeing the scene at Galway Shopping Centre in Terryland.

He had originally been arrested on suspicion of theft on Friday night.

Video of man escaping Garda Van goes viral

He was arrested for a second time on Sunday afternoon, November 6, and taken to Galway Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the youth has since been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning, Monday 7 November.