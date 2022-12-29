Teen arrested after young man rushed to Cork hospital in critical condition following assault
The incident that took place at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork on Wednesday evening at approximately 5.45pm
A man in his late teens has been arrested and is currently being quizzed about a serious assault that left another young man in a critical condition in hospital.
The incident that took place at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork on Wednesday evening, December 28, occurred at approximately 5.45pm.
A man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries.
He was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A teenager has since been arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda station.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
“Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45p.m. yesterday evening Wednesday 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
