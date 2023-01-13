Teen arrested after more than €169k worth of Alprazolam tablets seized in North Dublin

A joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock District Drug Unit and the Revenue Customs Service

Some of the tablets seized in the operation

A teenager has been arrested in North Dublin after more than €169,000 worth of alprazolam tablets seized in a Garda and Revenue operation.

A joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock District Drug Unit and the Revenue Customs Service as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the area.

During the course of this operation, 84,510 Alprazolam tablets with an estimated value of €169,020 was seized by Revenue Officers.

“Gardaí arrested a male youth aged in his late teens at the scene,” gardai said.

“He is being detained at Ballymun Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.