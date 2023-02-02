Teen arrested after alleged assault and attempted vehicle theft from Dublin bar
Gardaí at Pearse Street arrested the teenager after the incident on South Great George’s Street.
A man in his late teens has been arrested after an alleged assault and attempt to take a vehicle outside The George Pub in Dublin.
Shortly after 1am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, there was an alleged assault and an attempt to take a vehicle parked in a service yard at the premises.
Gardaí attended the scene, which is located near the outdoor smoking area of the popular bar. There were no reports of any serious injuries.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“The man later appeared before Dublin District Court at the CCJ. Enquiries are ongoing.”
