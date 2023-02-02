'DETAINED' | 

Teen arrested after alleged assault and attempted vehicle theft from Dublin bar

The incident happened at a yard beside The George pub on South Great George's Street

Amy DonohoeIndependent.ie

A man in his late teens has been arrested after an alleged assault and attempt to take a vehicle outside The George Pub in Dublin.

Gardaí at Pearse Street arrested the teenager after the incident on South Great George’s Street.

Shortly after 1am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, there was an alleged assault and an attempt to take a vehicle parked in a service yard at the premises.

Gardaí attended the scene, which is located near the outdoor smoking area of the popular bar. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The man later appeared before Dublin District Court at the CCJ. Enquiries are ongoing.”


