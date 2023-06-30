Teen and two men (20s) arrested as gardai seize €100k of drugs in Finglas raids

‘In the course of the searches quantities of cocaine worth €18k and cannabis herb worth €90k were seized’

Some of the drugs seized in Finglas

A teenager and two men in their 20s have been arrested after gardai raided two houses in Finglas, north Dublin last night and seized drugs worth more than €100,000.

Two residential properties in the Finglas area were searched under warrant on Thursday evening, gardai said, as part of part of Operation Tara.

“In the course of the searches quantities of cocaine worth €18k and cannabis herb worth €90k were seized,” gardaí said.

“Three males, one aged in his late teens and two in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the investigation and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

The operation was led by the K-District Drugs Unit with assistance from local Detective units, Community Policing Units and the Garda Dog Unit.

Gardai added that the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis while investigations are ongoing.