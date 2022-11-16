Teen among two charged in relation to fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee, Co Kerry

Both males (one aged in his 20s, and one juvenile teen) are due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning, Wednesday, 16 November 2022 at 10.30am.

The scene of the fatal stabbing and inset, Tommy Dooley

Gardaí have charged the teenager and young man who were arrested yesterday as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

Mr Dooley, with an address in Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery, Tralee on October 5 as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries trying to protect her husband.

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed that they had arrested two more men as part of the ongoing probe into Mr Dooley’s death – a man in his 20s and a juvenile teenager.

Both are due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning, Wednesday, 16 November at 10.30am.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have charged the two males who were arrested yesterday morning, Tuesday 15th November 2022, as part of the investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee last month.

His wife, Siobhan, was injured as she went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with Mr Dooley’s death, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35), who was later charged with his brother’s murder.

The father of one appeared in Kenmare District Court on October 7 before Judge Dave Waters.

Patrick Dooley, who is married and a father of one, was arrested on October 6 at an address in Cork and taken to Tralee for questioning after being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr Dooley has an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry.