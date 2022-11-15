Teen among two arrested as part of probe into fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee

Two males are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station

The scene of the fatal stabbing and inset, Tommy Dooley

Gardai have arrested two men as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

Mr Dooley, with an address in Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery in October as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Tommy Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries trying to protect her husband.

This morning, gardai have confirmed they have arrested two more men as part of the ongoing probe into Mr Dooley’s death.

A spokesman said: “Gardai have arrested two males as part of the investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022.

“One man (aged in his 20s) and one male youth (aged in his teens) are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.”

Mr Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee on October 5

His wife, Siobhan, was injured as she went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with Mr Dooley’s death.

Mr Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35) has been charged with his brother’s murder.

He appeared in court on October 7 before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

Patrick Dooley, who is married and a father of one, was arrested on October 6 at an address in Cork and taken to Tralee for questioning after being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr Dooley has an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry.