TD slams decision to prosecute garda over N7 crash as ‘disgraceful’

“You might as well make tea for the criminals at this rate instead of being able to apprehend them.”

Labour TD Alan Kelly has described his shock at the prosecution of a Garda involved in the chase of three men who died in a car crash on the N7 in 2021.

Dean Maguire, Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor were killed instantly in when their vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck on the N7 near Citywest.

The three men had over 200 convictions between them and were being pursued by police at the time.

It was revealed last week that GSOC official Sean Campbell told the inquest into their deaths that a criminal prosecution will take place.

The Labour politician described his disbelief at the decision over the airwaves.

Labour TD Alan Kelly

“As I'm talking to you, he still doesn't know what he's been charged with, which is absolutely incredible,” Mr Kelly told Newstalk Breakfast.

“These three individuals, unfortunately, died at this incident, but… these individuals went down the wrong side of a motorway and through their driving they ended up being in an accident which unfortunately they died from.

“Now it is a Garda who was driving the car who was trying to apprehend them when they refused to stop, who's been charged,” Mr Kelly said.

Alan said there has been public outrage at the decision as the guard involved was just “doing his duty”.

“These Gardaí were doing their job – they're trained, they're doing their job.

“The idea that we are going to be able to get recruits when this is what's going to happen to some of them if they do their job properly.

“It’s saying to criminals, drive down the wrong side of a bus lane or a road or on a footpath – the Gardaí won’t pursue because they were afraid they're gonna get prosecuted themselves.

“It's been said at the Coroner's Court that this is pending, so he's sitting there doing his job, waiting for this phone call or the summons,” said Mr Kelly.

Crash scene

The TD believes a conversation needs to be had in relation to the Garda Ombudsman Commission and the role in the independent body plays.

“Given what's happened in relation to the post-Hutch trial, which is very well known about. Granted, if Gardaí do wrong, of course, they have to be treated the exact same way as anyone else.

“The idea that Gardaí should be prosecuted simply is disgraceful. You might as well make tea for the criminals at this rate instead of being able to apprehend them.”

The AGSI described the situation as "scandalous".

In a statement, General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said that "once again" a Garda "is subject to a protracted GSOC process" only to "find out in a public domain that he is to face charges".

"The personal impact" of this is "grave" and "the professional impact damaging," she said.

Ms Cunningham said there are "multiples cases of this each year" which it described as "wrong" and "unacceptable".

It is "in no way best practice" and "will have a negative consequence on ongoing Garda recruitment," she added.

GSOC said it could not comment at this time "as summonses are being prepared".

But "the exact nature of the charges would be made known in due course," its statement added.