TD says we need to look after elderly rural dwellers after Roscommon burglary
The Roscommon-Galway TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, has said that we need to look after elderly people in rural Ireland after a woman in her 90s and her two sons were left “traumatised” after a violent home invasion.
Deputy Fitzmaurice said we have to stop looking abroad for policing inspiration, as Ireland is a different country to the UK.
“We are very rural, especially in in the West of Ireland,” he told Galway Bay FM.
“We have a lot of people that are more elderly than in other parts of the world and in certain parts of the country and we've got to make sure we look after them.”
Deputy Fitzmaurice was speaking after the terrifying incident in Roscommon in the early hours of Monday morning when six men broke in to commit a robbery at shop attached to a home in Ballintubber.
One of the sons, aged in his 60s, was assaulted as the gang made off with a small amount of cash, although he did not need medical attention.
A senior source told the Irish Independent that the elderly lady and her sons were kept hostage in one room of the house while the building was ransacked.
Read more
A Garda spokesperson said gardaí in Castlerea are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a business premises in Ballintober, Co. Roscommon, in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, August 22.
“The incident occurred at a business premises and one man (mid 60s) was injured during the incident,” gardai said.
“He did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life threating. The culprits left the scene with a sum of cash.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Ashpark, Ballintober between 10pm on Sunday night, August 21, and 1am on Monday, morning, August 22, to contact them.
Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
