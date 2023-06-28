TD says Dublin ‘is no longer safe’ after Ukrainian actor glassed and bitten in attack

“When this city goes dark, you are better off taking yourself out of it as it just isn’t safe, particularly on certain streets”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says Dublin is no longer safe after dark, following the horrific attack on a Ukrainian actor at the weekend.

Oleksandr Hrekov was attacked on Saturday night on Eden Quay near the Abbey Theatre after taking part in a performance of Brian Friel's play 'Translations'.

“When this city goes dark, you are better off taking yourself out of it as it just isn’t safe, particularly on certain streets,” Mr Gannon said.

The attack is understood to have taken place after two men and three women tried to take Mr Hrekov's cigarettes, resulting in him being assaulted, glassed and bitten by the thugs.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon

Deputy Gannon, who represents Dublin Central, spoke about what is needed to get on top of the ongoing safety deterioration in the capital.

“The Government needs to get in front of this. It will require a multi-faceted response involving the gardaí, Dublin City Council and health agencies.

“Creeping dereliction, heavily-littered streets and poor lighting all contribute to how the city feels.

“A targeted policing response is also required. Locals will tell you that the opening of a new garda station on O’Connell Street has not made a noticeable difference to the physical policing presence in this part of Dublin city centre,” Mr Gannon said.

The TD described how violent assaults are now common occurrences in the capital.

“Last weekend’s unprovoked attack on Oleksandr Hrekov is a stark reminder of how dangerous Dublin city centre has become at night. The victim suffered horrific injuries after being viciously assaulted with a broken bottle.

The cast of the Ukrainian production of Brian Friel's Translations at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin

“It is simply appalling that a person coming from a war-torn country on a cultural endeavour to Ireland should be attacked in such a cowardly and brutal manner.

“Unfortunately, for those of us living or working in Dublin city centre, the most recent incident will come as little surprise. Violent assaults have increased dramatically in the capital. In the Dublin South Central Garda Division, for instance, they are up 60pc and there has been a 90pc rise in serious assaults.

“Dublin is a beautiful, vibrant and friendly city and I am immensely proud of it. However, when this city goes dark, you are better off taking yourself out of it as it just isn’t safe, particularly on certain streets,” Mr Gannon added.

The TD’s comments come as new figures reported on Sunday show that the country’s busiest policing district, Dublin West, is investigating more than 30,000 criminal cases.

Gardaí stationed in the area were reported to be ‘struggling to cope’ with the work load as the force confronts a shortage of manpower which has reached ‘crisis point’ in the city.

Simon Harris TD said in March that the plan is to hire 1,000 new gardaí during the latest recruitment drive.

A statement from Gardaí said that inquiries into the attack on Oleksandr Hrekov are ongoing.