Taxi boss says cabbie should not have refused to bring Senator Eileen Flynn to halting site

Senator Flynn, a member of the travelling community, spoke in the Seanad yesterday how the harrowing effect the incident had on her.

A taxi driver who refused to bring a senator to her home on a halting site in Ballyfermot should have done so in accordance with the law, say the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation.

Yesterday, Senator Eileen Flynn – who is a member of the Travelling community – spoke about how a taxi refused to take her home to a halting site in this week.

Describing the incident to the Seanad, senator Eileen Flynn said “we have a long way to go before we tackle racism in this country”.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Irish Taxi Drivers Federation (ITDF) secretary Philip Egan said the cab driver should not have refused to bring Senator Flynn home.

“Travellers are an important part of our community and technically, the driver should have taken her to her exact destination, but we don’t know what has happened in the driver’s past,” Mr Egan said.

Despite the widespread discrimination faced by the Travelling Community in Ireland, Mr Egan said people should also not be quick to judge the motives of the taxi driver.

“I know when I get my head shaved, people treat me differently. So it’s about tackling stereotypes in one sense.

“On the other hand, we don’t know the circumstances of what the driver has been through.

“Often a driver will leave someone at the top of a road or at the top of a lane. I know there are sometimes ramps which drivers don’t want to go over. It may have been dark at the time.”

“It’s a 50:50 on both sides. The driver possibly had a bad experience but you can’t tarnish everybody under the one brush,” Philp added.

Senator Flynn spoke in the Seanad about how the incident made her feel.

“No matter what you are and no matter who you are, to a lot of people I am still just a member of the Travelling community.

“I’m still just a pikey, a knacker, somebody who came from absolutely nothing, and last night I felt that right to the cut of my stomach.

“We have a long way to go before we tackle racism in this country, and to be not brought where you want to go and to be judged on the basis of everybody in the community. We don’t judge settled people.

“Unfortunately, when you are a member of the Traveller community, even in 2023, being a Senator or what you will be, you will experience racism and discrimination.

“We need to do more than tackle it. We need to protect people and put good legislation in place,” Ms Flynn said.

Senator Flynn is the first Traveller to serve in the Oireachtas and has served in the Seanad since June 2020.

She described how she explained her position as a public representative to the taxi driver, however, they still refused to drive to the halting site and Ms Flynn refused to pay.

She subsequently rang the gardaí to report discrimination and was told by the operator, “this is a waste of gardaí’s time”.

The driver then agreed to take Senator Flynn home if the garda operator stayed on the phone.

“I have to go through all of that,” she said, welcoming the new hate crime legislation going before the Oireachtas.

