Taped-up taxi ‘operating for months with no area sign’ seized in Dublin

The vehicle was heavily taped-up at the front

A person has been caught driving a taxi with no area sign, or tax, in Dublin with gardaí seizing the vehicle in question this week.

An Garda Síochána put an image of the dramatic capture online today, where the heavily taped-up car is observed being searched by officers.

A caption to the photograph stated: “Blanchardstown Roads Policing Unit stopped this taxi, which came to their attention in the early hours of Thursday.

“Tax was expired since February and had no area sign, even though it had been operating as a taxi for months.

“Gardaí seized the car and issued a fine to the driver.”

Social media users were quick to react, withone saying: "It must have been parked at an ATM.”

Another posted: “Well done.”

“No NCT by the looks of it,” one user chimed in.

Another ‘X’ user posted: “I hope they get jail time great catch.”