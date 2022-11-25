Tanker seized in major Monaghan fuel laundering probe
It is believed the illicit trade of fuel helps sustain organised crime networks – and damages the cars of those who use it.
A man in his 70s has been interviewed as part of a major investigation into fuel laundering in County Monaghan.
Revenue officers were backed by the Garda Armed Support Unit in a search of a business in Corragarry, Broomfield.
There, they seized equipment used in the operation.
A 40 foot trailer containing large tanks for mobile fuel laundering and a large HGV truck with a 40 foot tanker were confiscated.
Fuel laundering poses a serious danger to the environment, business and consumers, Revenue said.
It is believed the illicit trade of fuel helps sustain organised crime networks – and damages the cars of those who use it.
The laundering process can generate a toxic sludge that hurts vehicles and the environment.
A Revenue spokesperson said:
"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering and shadow economy activity.
“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding illegal activity such as fuel laundering, they can report it by contacting Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.”
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
f-oiled | Tanker seized in major Monaghan fuel laundering probe
unlawful killing | Man (40) pleads guilty to the manslaughter of homeless ex-chef Timmy Hourihane
life goals | Irish model Hazel O’Sullivan shows stunning stay in Qatar with Everton husband Andros Townsend
spared | Youth who stole double-decker bus for 30-minute drive avoids jail
'false account' | Former soldier found guilty of killing man at army checkpoint in Ulster more than 30 years ago
heart eyes | Lee Byrne shares loving exchange with his ‘little love’ Lilly-Ella Gerrard – Steven Gerrard’s daughter
horror killing | PPS to appeal ‘unduly lenient’ sentence to illegal immigrant who battered his girlfriend’s baby son to death
quizzed | Two men arrested following robberies and attempted car hijacking in Booterstown, Co Dublin
show stopper | Ryan Tubridy promises a ‘bloody good laugh’ and ‘a lot more Christmas’ on this year’s Toy Show
IRATE | IRA changed to IRN after World Cup coverage blunders