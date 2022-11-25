Tanker seized in major Monaghan fuel laundering probe

It is believed the illicit trade of fuel helps sustain organised crime networks – and damages the cars of those who use it.

A man in his 70s has been interviewed as part of a major investigation into fuel laundering in County Monaghan.

Revenue officers were backed by the Garda Armed Support Unit in a search of a business in Corragarry, Broomfield.

There, they seized equipment used in the operation.

A 40 foot trailer containing large tanks for mobile fuel laundering and a large HGV truck with a 40 foot tanker were confiscated.

Fuel laundering poses a serious danger to the environment, business and consumers, Revenue said.

Revenue operation targeting fuel laundering in County Monaghan

It is believed the illicit trade of fuel helps sustain organised crime networks – and damages the cars of those who use it.

The laundering process can generate a toxic sludge that hurts vehicles and the environment.

A Revenue spokesperson said:

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering and shadow economy activity.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding illegal activity such as fuel laundering, they can report it by contacting Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.