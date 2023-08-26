Tánaiste Micheál Martin denies drug cartels could exploit Navy weakness

‘If the Irish navy has half or quarter the assets they used to have, from a law enforcement perspective they are only a quarter or half as effective’, said Mr Martin

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin has admitted he is "extremely worried" that crew shortages and a reduction in services had left just two Naval ships in operation.

While Mr Martin said the naval service was "clearly" not "optimally effective” he disputed suggestions that the lack of vessels could lead to South American drug cartels exploiting gaps.

This week, Spain saw its largest ever cocaine seizure of 9.5 tonnes that were found in the port of Algeciras in a refrigerated container among a cargo shipment from Ecuador disguised as bananas.

Michael O’Sullivan, ex garda assistant commissioner and former head of the EU frontline agency tasked with combating the Atlantic cocaine trade expressed concern over the front-line service.

“If the Irish navy has half or quarter the assets they used to have, from a law enforcement perspective they are only a quarter or half as effective,” he told the Irish Examiner this week.

While Mr Martin admitted that the naval service is “not at the level we would want it to be”, he said “we need to be careful of those assessments”.

“There are various forms of surveillance and intelligence and cooperation between member states across Europe and indeed like-minded countries all over the world,” he said. So it's not a simple matter,” he said.

“We're all inter-dependent. It's not that we depend on other countries. We work with other countries, and we provide intelligence to other countries just as much as they will provide intelligence to us in terms of drug trafficking or criminal operations."

Mr Martin was speaking this week after a senior Garda vowed that the “substantially degraded” Kinahan crime cartel will be subjected to continued investigation until it is completely destroyed.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, head of organised and serious crime, said the Dublin crime gang is no longer the dominant force it once was, after the leaders “brought a huge amount of this attention on themselves”.

He said recent investigations had resulted in a seismic change in the level of co-operation between various agencies in other countries and Ireland.

Assistant Commissioner Kelly was referring to successive operations and investigations by Irish, British and Spanish authorities and the massive €15m bounty put on the heads of the three cartel leaders by American agencies in April 2022.

This has been greatly boosted by the expansion of garda liaison officers to Colombia and Dubai while Asia is next on the cards.

“It’s definitely strengthened our international partnerships, we have relationships that we never had before,” he told the Irish Examiner. “We can now pick up the phone to them anytime day or night. A decade ago that would nearly be unthinkable.”

He added that while there are “still elements” of the cartel structure in Ireland, as there is in Dubai, and that it would be naive to think “they’re out of business”, he is “confident that people at the top of that group will see justice”.

Referring to the a large number of Kinahan gangsters in jail due to be released in the coming years, he doubted that they would return to the cartel and restart the murderous Kinahan-Hutch feud.

He pointed out that assassinations require significant logistics and a “huge amount of money” to fund them.

Meanwhile, gardaí have made it “difficult” for the Kinahan leaders to fund or organise any such hit teams again.

In April of this year, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris revealed how gardai had made “significant advances” in their efforts to smash the Kinahans.

Speaking at the 45th annual conference for the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors in Galway, the Garda Commissioner said: “The whole purpose of this is to bring the leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group to justice.

“Significant advances have been made, particularly in Europe but also then with our US federal law enforcement partners.

“And so there is action in this and it keeps on moving forward.

“Every month I’m updated on progress between ourselves and our partners.

“We’re still working very closely together and it’s a very good example between many nations directed towards what is a transnational crime group.

“Work carries on - we always knew this would be a difficult target but much diminished from what it was a year ago.”

Exactly a year before saw the staging of a game-changing press conference in Dublin City Hall where senior members of the gardai as well as American government representatives announced a series of sanctions against the international crime gang.

At the conference it was revealed how United States government had imposed sanctions on seven key members of the Kinahan organised crime group following a major international policing operation.

Christopher Snr and his two sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, were all placed on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list, a list of the US Treasury Department.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin told the media briefing in Dublin’s City Hall that there was a $5 million reward for key information leading to the Kinahan gang being dismantled.

She said the crime gang are accused of a wide range of heinous crimes around that world and that countering transnational criminal gangs is an “urgent priority” for US President Joe Biden and the US government.