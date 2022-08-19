Suspended solicitor (54) is arrested in probe into alleged €4m theft
A 54-YEAR-OLD solicitor has been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of more than €4m from his clients.
The arrest of the west Dublin-based lawyer happened this week following a lengthy investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).
Fraud squad detectives have been investigating the case for several years after it was referred to gardaí by the Law Society, which received 40 separate complaints in relation to the man’s alleged activities involving the misappropriation of funds.
The solicitor is suspected of stealing money from clients who had lodged it with him in relation to mortgages, land transactions and estate matters.
It is alleged that just over €4m was stolen from 40 people. The Law Society has so far refunded €1.6m to the alleged victims.
The solicitor at the centre of the investigation has been suspended for a number of years, and it is understood he has a gambling problem that may be at the root of the alleged offences.
He was arrested by appointment by GNECB officers at Dublin’s Bridewell Garda Station on Monday and detained until Tuesday.
He was questioned about 40 separate counts of theft and later released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
“This is an individual who is displaying no real trappings of wealth – whatever money has been stolen is now gone,” a source told the Irish Independent.
The man is one of a number of solicitors and other professional people, including GPs and accountants, across the country who have been arrested in recent years by gardaí investigating allegations of fraud.
In an entirely separate matter, the GNECB is co-ordinating a major investigation into convicted fraudster Padraic Maloney (56), from Rahoon, Galway, who is based in England.
Enquiries so far have established that Maloney has taken deposits totalling more than €50,000 from dozens of customers and not installed promised solar panel equipment at their homes.
Gardaí are investigating complaints from a long list of customers, some of whom are out of pocket by as much as €16,000.
The average sum allegedly scammed by Maloney is understood to be between €3,500 and €6,0000 per victim.
A source told the Irish Independentgardaí have received complaints from many parts of Ireland in relation to Maloney’s activities.
“There have been complaints from at least 11 people, including victims in Cork, Dublin, Mullingar, Kinnegad and Piltown, Co Kilkenny,” a source said.
“The website which he used to con people is up and running after it was taken down for a while.
“Gardaí have not had an opportunity to speak to him yet as he is in England.”
Maloney was convicted in February 2012 of three counts of theft and was given a two- year sentence suspended for 12 months.
He had been charged in connection with the theft of nearly €40,000 in cash, and was accused of stealing from one man’s house five times over the course of seven months in 2008 and 2009.
Maloney set up Hibernia Solar Energy, which specialises in installing solar panels in clients’ homes.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder