Suspects in attack that claimed life of Dylan McCarthy make contact with gardaí

The contact was initiated in the last few days after detectives identified a number of local suspects on CCTV footage of the incident in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Dylan McCarthy had been an active member of his local GAA club in Kilmallock and played hurling and football

Five men suspected of being involved in a vicious pub fight last weekend that led to the death of Dylan McCarthy are believed to be in contact with gardaí through their legal representatives.

Several properties in the area have been searched as part of the investigation.

The developments come days after gardaí investigating Dylan McCarthy’s death issued an appeal for witnesses to the fatal fight and for camera footage of the event to be made available to them.

Dylan McCarthy (29), who was from Kilmallock, Limerick, had travelled to Monasterevin to celebrate the birth of his sister’s baby with family and friends last Sunday.

The fight is believed to have started around midnight as Dylan McCarthy and others were leaving the pub.

It is believed the groups clashed at the entrance to the premises, and the conflict escalated quickly into a vicious attack on Dylan McCarthy by a group of men.

He was beaten to the ground and assaulted in what garda sources said was a sustained attack by several men.

As Dylan McCarthy lay unconscious on the ground, one of the assailants is believed to have turned against his father, who was not involved in the fight but was standing nearby his injured son.

The assailant beat Eamonn McCarthy in the face, causing him significant facial injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the pub within a short time, but Dylan McCarthy was lying unresponsive on the street, and his father was seriously injured.

Dylan McCarthy died from his injuries in Tallaght hospital last Monday.

More than 30 people were in the pub around the time of the attack and much of what unfolded was captured on CCTV.

The footage helped detectives quickly to establish how the fight unfolded and the men they believe were involved.

Most of those who were present in the pub on the night of the assault have been interviewed.

Gardaí believe the suspects did not know Dylan McCarthy and that the attack that cost him his life resulted from their chance encounter in the pub that night.

Investigators will try to establish what triggered the fight, whether it stemmed from a minor dispute on the dance floor, as has been reported, and all possible motives for such a brutal assault.

Garda sources say the full resources of a murder investigation have been allocated to the inquiry, and say Dylan McCarthy’s death will be investigated thoroughly.

In Kilmallock last week, the community paid tribute to Dylan McCarthy as a vibrant and popular young man who had been heavily involved in his local GAA club, playing at underage level for the club in hurling and football.

The parish priest for Kilmallock described the sense of sadness that fell like a “blanket” over the town as news of his death emerged.

Fr Chris O'Donnell told RTE’s Morning Ireland the day after Dylan McCarthy's death: “People are devastated — just a lot of sorrow and sadness; disbelief, and anger too.”

He did not know Dylan McCarthy personally but said: “Anybody that did know Dylan and the family — Dylan lived in Kilmallock, he worked in Kilmallock, he recently had moved to Cork — we are devastated for them.

"He was very involved in the GAA. The ripples are everywhere — he was very popular, from a lovely family.

"It's every parent's nightmare. Nearly every parent in the area now is thinking of their own children.

"In many ways, it feels like Dylan is everyone's son and brother at the moment.

“These tragedies leave everyone questioning.”

Kilmallock GAA club paid tribute to him, saying he had been “a huge addition to any team and a real team player always”.

The community of Kilmallock held a vigil on in solidarity with Dylan McCarthy’s family and friends last Friday night as his remains were returned home.

His funeral is due to take place today, after 4pm mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial at Dromin Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Marita and Eamonn, his sister Orla, and his partner, Aoife Talty.

Anyone with information should contact gardaí on 045 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.