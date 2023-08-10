Suspected Navan arson attack could leave up to 100 people homeless ‘for months’

“It is going to take a sizeable amount of time,” said Councillor Emer Tóibín

A suspected arson attack at an apartment building in Navan on Monday evening could leave up to 100 people homeless “for months”, according to one local councillor.

Shortly before 7pm, gardaí received reports of a fire at an underground car-park of the building on Academy Street.

The fire was extinguished by a number of units from Meath County Fire Service, though it caused significant damage to a number of cars and to the building.

Councillor Emer Tóibín spoke on the Michael Reade Show on LMFM this morning about the possible timescale of getting people back into their homes.

“I’ve heard months said and I’m loathe to repeat that because the hundred or so people have a huge amount on their plate and it makes life very, very difficult just going about their normal everyday business.

Emer Tóibín

“I did hear months and you know yourself, when you are dealing with anything where there’s lots of different stakeholders and insurance involved, it is going to take a sizeable amount of time,” Ms Tóibín said.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted. An investigation at Navan Garda Station is under way.

Mayor of Navan Edward Fennessy said potentially “up to 100 people” could end up seeking temporary accommodation following the fire.

Mr Fennessy said between 30 and 32 apartments were evacuated when flames “spread quickly” through the building, causing electrical damage that caused many families to be evacuated from their homes.

He added that Meath County Council are working to provide temporary accommodation by

“People are in shock. It’s the uncertainty of not knowing where they might be living,” said Mr Fennessy.

“The community response has been great. Local residents have rallied behind... but it is quiet, I would say. There hasn’t been a spotlight on it. I don’t think people realise the magnitude of the homelessness [that] families are facing.”

Mr Fennessy said one resident was informed it could be up to six months before he can return to his home at Academy Square.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Academy Street area between 6pm and 7pm on Monday and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Academy Street area at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”