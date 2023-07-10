Suspected member of Irish burglary gang caught red-handed in Australia facing jail

Michael McInerney arrived Down Under in 2022 despite being featured on the UK’s Crimecall TV show the previous year.

Jonathan Connors is still wanted in the UK

A suspected member of a prolific Irish burglary gang wanted in the UK is now facing prison time in Australia over a series of break-ins in Melbourne.

McInerney — along with ‘Fat’ Andy Connors’ son Jonathan — is still wanted by Northumbrian Police in connection with a series of raids in which Asian restaurant owners were targeted.

Connors got a three-and-a-half-year sentence at Trim Circuit Court earlier this year after being caught in chase in which a Garda car was rammed.

Meanwhile, McInerney was one of three men arrested in Melbourne last month accused of carrying out a spate of burglaries in the city’s eastern suburbs.

McInerney, along with Bernard Connors (26) and Edward McDonagh (25), has been charged in relation to six burglaries, including one aggravated burglary, according to local media reports.

In one raid, more than Aus$23,000 of jewellery is alleged to have been stolen and in another a sleeping victim’s bedroom door was kicked in during the two-day spree last month.

Several other burglaries were highlighted, including one in which the suspects were caught on CCTV running through a front yard of a victim’s home and in another a householder returned home to find three men in dark clothes running from his property.

It also emerged at a court hearing this week that the gang are accused of filling up their car from petrol containers to avoid CCTV at filling stations.

Using a screwdriver, they broke in through rear doors and searched for cash, jewellery and designer goods, according to police.

A judge described the alleged crimes as a “quasi-military exercise” and a deliberate criminal exercise.

The court heard McInerney had no prior convictions “anywhere else in the world”, according court reports from the Herald Sun and 7News.

Michael McInerney appeared on the UK’s Crimecall

The judge said McInerney, who has been in custody for a month, would likely get more time in custody, but less than a year, if convicted.

The case against all three men has been adjourned until next month.

It had previously been reported how the housebreaking gang arrived in Melbourne some time after March before they targeted houses.

During the alleged break-ins the burglars also tried to cover their tracks using cleaning fluid on floors and furniture.

McInerney is also suspected of being a member of an Irish burglary gang being hunted in the UK for a series of raids in which tracking devices were used to target victims.

They had planned to use electronic trackers placed on their victims’ cars to monitor Chinese takeaway owners and then raid their homes for cash and valuables while they were at work.

But police in Newcastle were able to intercept the tracking data and warned potential victims the gang had them in their sights.

The thieves did strike at one property in November 2019 but the police tip-off meant they were not able to steal anything of value.

Officers tracked down the gang to a rented property in the UK midlands, where they identified four suspects who had travelled from Ireland.

These included John Connors, also known as Jonathan Sluesy, who is also wanted for his part in a 2019 burglary in Reading where cash, jewellery and watches were stolen.

Michael McInerney is wanted by police in Surrey as well as Northumbria following a burglary in Epsom, and both men featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch TV show in 2021.

After another gang member was successfully convicted, a police spokesman in the UK said: “This was a sophisticated and planned operation by a gang of thieves who entered our region with the sole intention of committing crime.

“They have visited multiple shops to buy the tools needed to carry out the raids and used second-hand clothing in a bid to avoid being detected through forensics.”

“It is only thanks to the teamwork between officers in Northumbria, Ireland and at the Metropolitan Police that we were able to identify the suspects at an early stage.”

Since then, Connors was arrested in June 2021 by gardaí in Meath after a “managed containment operation was carried out”.

During the pursuit, a garda car was rammed and a number of men fled the vehicle on foot, including Connors.

Connors was later charged with possession of burglary tools, including a sledgehammer, crowbar, wheel brace, bottles of bleach and three drums of petrol.

In January this year Connors pleaded guilty to a number of charges including endangerment and was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence as well as a six-year driving ban backdated to May 2022.