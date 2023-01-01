Suspected cocaine worth £100k recovered after car searched in Co Antrim
Officers stopped the car and spoke to the man inside before he made off across nearby fields. The man is yet to be located
Suspected cocaine worth an estimated £100,000 has been recovered following a search of a car in Newtownabbey on Friday.
Police said the grey Volkswagen Passat car was spotted by police while on patrol in the Mallusk Road area after 7.30pm.
Officers stopped the car and spoke to the man inside before he made off from police across nearby fields.
The man is yet to be located by police, who searched the car and found the suspected drugs.
PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Drugs have no place in our community. If you have any concerns about the use or supply of illegal drugs in your area call police on 101.
"You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
