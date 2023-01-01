Suspected Class A drugs worth £25k seized following Co Down car chase
Police said the haul was recovered after a blue Ford Focus car was travelling at “excess speed”
Suspected Class A drugs worth around £25,000 have been recovered by the PSNI following a vehicle pursuit and subsequent search in Banbridge on Saturday.
Police said the haul was recovered after a blue Ford Focus car was travelling at “excess speed” in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town at around 4.15pm.
PSNI Inspector Campbell said: “Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, before they made off from the scene.
“Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.
“As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected Class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
