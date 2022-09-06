Suspect sought over fatal N3 hit and run that left victim lying by road for 14 hours

Cavan man Frank Nulty (57) was just a few minutes walk from his home when he was hit by a passing vehicle

Gardaí are seeking to speak with a non-national in connection with the fatal N3 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Cavan man Frank Nulty.

The man – who was living locally in the Ballyjamesduff area prior to the accident – hasn’t been spotted in the village since the night of the fatal accident on August.

It is understood he is originally from Central or Eastern Europe.

It’s understood this individual had use of a ‘deep crystal blue’ coloured Mazda 6 – registration number 151-G-6239 – that Gardaí now believe was involved in the crash.

However, Gardaí have so far been unable to track down this individual or the vehicle.

A family member of Mr Nulty’s declined to comment this week; however, in a short statement, a family spokesperson said: “We’d ask that anyone with information come forward and assist Gardaí with their investigation at this time.”

Highly respected local man Mr Nulty (57) suffered significant injuries after he was hit by a passing vehicle on Thursday night, August 18.

Frank Nulty was struck when he stepped off a bus on the N3

It is known that shortly before being struck, Mr Nulty had disembarked from a bus on the northbound side of the N3 travelling in the direction of Cavan, at around 10pm.

He is understood to have been struck whilst crossing the carriageway at an area locally known as Billis Bridge by a car travelling southbound, towards Virginia.

Mr Nulty was just a few minutes walk from his home at Drumfomina, New Inns, Ballyjamesduff.

It is now believed that his body may have been lying by the side of the road for close to 14 hours before he was found by a passing cyclist shortly after midday on Friday, August 19.

Mr Nulty was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

The injuries he suffered were consistent with that of a pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run.

Mr Nulty was buried last week in the cemetery adjoining St Mary’s Church, Clonaphilip, his local church.

Gardaí this week issued a public appeal for assistance in helping trace the whereabouts of the ‘deep crystal blue’ Mazda 6 – they believe was involved in the incident.

The number plate of said vehicle has also now been made known- 151-G-6239 – and Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information from any persons who may have encountered this car, or have been asked to carry out repairs, especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages.

The 2.2 litre engine diesel Skyactiv-D 5-door Sport is known to have been local to the Ballyjamesduff area, and Gardaí are aware the vehicle has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, and windscreen.

It also has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

Since the accident, investigating gardaí based out of Bailieborough have called to local businesses and other premises along the N3 to gather available CCTV footage to assist with their investigation.

Forensic Collision Investigators, who completed a full technical examination of the scene following the discovery of Mr Nulty’s body, determined that he had been struck by a vehicle, which subsequently failed to remain at the scene.

is predeceased by his parents John and Agnes. He is survived by his sister Geraldine Pritchard, Mountain Lodge; brother Tommy, New York; niece Ashling; nephews Michael, Gavin and Kevin; grandnephews, grandnieces and extended family.

The Garda appeal for witnesses includes road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9-11pm on Thursday, August 18.

Any persons in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, who may have observed activity that drew their attention are also asked to come forward.

They are being urged to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.