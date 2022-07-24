Suspect in vicious Kildare forest sex assault was out on bail
The chief suspect released from garda custody on Friday night over a “vicious and sustained” sexual assault of a woman in a Kildare forest is out on bail for multiple other criminal offences in Leinster and Munster.
The Sunday Worldunderstands the man, in his 20s and known to the woman, is considered a “volatile and dangerous criminal”.
He had been on a “crime spree of sorts and was spiralling out of control” before he allegedly committed the serious sexual assault against the young woman last Sunday.
A source said the attack at Moore Abbey, near Monasterevin, was “at the highest end of the scale” in terms of sex crimes and the alleged victim was also physically assaulted.
The woman, a young mother in her 20s, has left her home amid fears she could be tracked down by the suspect.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The suspect was questioned on Fridayby detectives before being released without charge.
It is not unusual in crimes of this nature, which rely heavily on forensic evidence, for suspects to be released while evidence is still being collected.
