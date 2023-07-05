Suspect in murder of mum-of-two (36) in Salou has links to Kinahan cartel hitman

The chief suspect has also come to the attention of gardaí in the past and was previously arrested alongside Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth

An Irishman with links to major gangland criminals in Dublin is due to appear before a Spanish court today charged with the murder of his partner.

The 30-year-old suspect remained in police custody last night in relation to the suspected strangulation of Kirsty Ward (36) in Salou on Sunday night.

It is understood that Ms Ward was a mother of two originally from the Ballinteer area of south Dublin.

She had recently entered into a relationship with the suspect in her murder and the pair were holidaying at the popular holiday destination at the time of the attack.

Her two children had been staying with relatives in Ireland for the duration of the holiday at the adult-only Hotel Magnolia.

A garda has travelled to the resort town, located around 90km south of Barcelona, to assist with the inquiry and the repatriation efforts.

Officers attached to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the police force for the region of Tarragona, were continuing to detain the suspect at its headquarters last night.

The suspect can be detained for a total of 72 hours initially before being brought before a local court.

He is expected to appear before a judge today in a court that deals specifically with violence against women.

As is standard in Spanish legal proceedings, he will then be placed under criminal investigation by an investigating judge before any formal charges are brought at a later stage.

The man is originally from the north Dublin area but has also previously resided in the Co Meath village of Duleek.

The chief suspect has also come to the attention of gardaí in the past and was previously arrested alongside Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the District Court.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the attempted murder of Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately and is appealing that sentence.

Local sources in Salou have told the Sunday World that the arrested man had also frustrated police efforts to contact Ms Ward’s family in the aftermath of his arrest.

“He was being asked ‘who is she, how do we reach her family?’ but he wouldn’t tell the police, he was not very co-operative,” the source said.

A garda liaison officer based in Spanish capital Madrid has also travelled to the holiday resort to assist with the investigation and repatriation.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters told the Sunday World: “An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of an Irish citizen in an alleged incident in the Spanish town of Salou on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

“A member of An Garda Síochána has travelled to Salou to provide assistance with the ongoing investigation and with the repatriation of the woman’s remains.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously stated that it was providing consular assistance to the family.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Mossos d’Esquadra were alerted to the incident on Sunday night.

Emergency services located the victim lying on the floor and the suspect next to her with self-inflicted wounds to his arms, believed to have been suffered from striking a window.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Ms Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe she was strangled after a ligature was recovered at the scene.

In a statement, the police agency said that it has arrested “the alleged perpetrator.”

A court official said that the case is under “judicial secrecy” and will be investigated by a court specialising in violence against women.

The official added that because neither party involved are residents in Spain, it was not possible “at this time to state whether there had been previous episodes of violence involving the couple”.

At midday on Tuesday, a minute’s silence was held at civic offices across the wider Catalan region in condemnation of the murder.

The hotel where the murder occurred, which is around 100 metres from the beach in the popular coastal resort, has declined to comment.

Yesterday some people coming and going from the property said they were not aware of what had taken place.

One person said they believed the couple were arguing earlier on in the evening and referenced the first name of the suspect being used in the fight.