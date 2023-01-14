Suspect in murder of Dublin woman arrested after shouting on bus: ‘I’ve killed someone’

The victim, named locally as Maud Coffey, had been stabbed multiple times in an attack in her home.

Garda vehicles outside a block of apartments in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, west Dublin, yesterday where a woman's body was discovered. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins — © Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

ardai at the scene at Horizon Apartment bloc in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin where the body of a woman in her 40's was discovered in an apartment earlier today..... Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

A murder suspect was held by gardaí after people reported him shouting during a disturbing rant on a bus that he had killed someone.

The detention of the man at a bus stop in west Dublin yesterday led to the discovery of a woman’s body in an apartment in the Ashtown area.

The victim, named locally as Maud Coffey, had been stabbed multiple times in an attack in her home.

“She was stabbed multiple times. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in this investigation,” a source said last night.

The victim has been described as a “vulnerable lady” and her suspected killer is understood to have been battling drug issues as well as mental health matters in recent times.

Sources said there had been “major concerns” about the man’s health in recent times and it has emerged that a female relative contacted gardaí yesterday morning to carry out a welfare check on him.

Officers went to his home and discovered that he was not in the property in the north inner city.

About the same time, gardaí received a number of calls about a middle-aged man who was on a Dublin Bus who was scaring children and other commuters by claiming he had killed someone.

Gardaí were called and the man was detained at a west Dublin bus stop under the provisions of the Mental Health Act.

Video footage at the bus stop captures the clearly ill murder suspect ranting about “apostles”, “men” and “sex”.

After his detention, gardaí visited an apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, about 10am.

It was at this location they discovered the body of Ms Coffey, who was aged in her 40s, and who had suffered a number of fatal stab wounds.

Ms Coffey’s murder has caused deep shock in the area where she lived.

Tanya Murphy, who lives in the Royal Canal Park area, said she knew the woman.

“She was so nice,” she said. “She played with the local kids and would draw chalk on the ground with them. She used to pick up all the litter on the street. She was just so nice. She was harmless. She just kept to herself and didn’t bother anybody.

“I feel sick to know this happened on my doorstep, and to such a harmless woman. She wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Gardaí issued a statement on their investigation last night.

“Gardaí continue to investigate the death of a woman (40s) whose body was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15, on Friday January 13, 2023,” a spokesman said.

“The body has been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

“The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being detained at Finglas garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas garda station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”