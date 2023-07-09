Suspect held over murder of Kirsty Ward in Salou is named as Keith Byrne (30)

Keith Byrne is remanded over partner’s murder as former girlfriend comes forward with assault claims

Keith Byrne was previously arrested with Kinahan hitman Caolan Smyth (pictured), who is in jail for the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately

The 30-year-old suspect being held in a Spanish jail in connection with the murder of mum-of-one Kirsty Ward can be named as Keith Byrne from Duleek, Co. Meath.

Mr Byrne, who is originally from the Kilbarrack area of north Dublin, is being held in custody after he appeared before a Spanish court this week and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

Ms Ward (36) was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia in the holiday resort of Salou at around 9.30pm last Sunday night, when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance. She had been strangled.

Mr Byrne was discovered next to the victim with what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound.

It is understood that the couple had been in a relationship for a number of months and had travelled to Salou, south of Barcelona, on Friday afternoon of last week.

Ms Ward had lived in Dundrum, south Dublin, and this week her family issued a brief statement as well as a photograph of the murder victim.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said.

“The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time,” the spokesperson added.

The Sunday World revealed this week that gardai in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, received correspondence from a former girlfriend of Mr Byrne in the recent days alleging that he attempted to strangle her in an incident in a property in Co. Meath a number of years ago.

On Thursday, gardai informed the woman that her correspondence had been forwarded to the international crime organisation Interpol, who in turn are expected to inform the Spanish authorities.

Mr Byrne’s former girlfriend, who does not want to be identified, said that she contacted gardai about him because “I don’t want him to be tried as someone who has done this as a one-off, like it is the first time he has hurt someone”.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was in a relationship with Mr Byrne for a number of years said that she “went into shock” and has been unable to work since hearing news of last weekend’s hotel murder.

“I felt it could have been me and I am very grateful to the help of my family and friends to get me out of the situation after he attacked me,” she said.

The Hotel Magnolia in Salou

Recalling being allegedly attacked by the murder suspect, the woman said that after a night out, he threw her onto the floor of a bedroom they were in and then “grabbed me by the throat, put his hands on my throat and he held it until I blacked out”.

The alleged incident came to an end when other people walked into the room and the woman ended her relationship with him in the following days.

“I thought I was going to die. It all felt very surreal after that, I knew I had to leave him,” she explained.

The woman has also alerted gardai to alleged incidents involving Mr Byrne and two other former partners of his.

The Sunday World has learned that Mr Byrne spent some time in the British Army at a garrison in the English town of Colchester and that he is understood to be the father of three children.

His former girlfriend has also alleged to gardai that he is wanted in England by Military Police for going AWOL (Absence without leave) from the British Army after he left for Ireland in 2017.

After this it is understood that he worked with a male relative in a Dublin trucking business.

It is understood that Mr Byrne is known to gardai but does not have much in way of previous convictions.

He was previously arrested along with Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the District Court.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the attempted murder of Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately and is appealing against that sentence.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Byrne was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with violence against women.

Following a lengthy hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the man was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it “received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou”.

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

“The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred.

Efforts are being made to repatriate Ms Ward’s remains to Ireland, and a garda based in Madrid has been assisting local authorities with this process and the investigation.