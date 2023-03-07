Suspect charged over death of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns

It is feared Ms Burns unwittingly opened the door of her home to her killer.

Gardaí have made a breakthrough in the investigation into a murder of a pensioner in Kerry last August and a man arrested earlier today is due in court later this afternoon.

It is believed the arrested man was known to the victim.

The body of 75 year old Miriam Burns was found in a house in Killarney last summer.

The mother-of-four was found dead in the sitting room of her home on August 15.

There was no sign of a break-in at the property in the mature Ardshanavooly estate, an area popular with older families and retired people.

It is feared Ms Burns unwittingly opened the door of her home to her killer.

The chief suspect is believed to have been pestering her for cash in the days and weeks before her death.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s this morning, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as part of the garda investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman (70s) in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday 15th August 2022.

“He was taken to Killarney Garda Station where he was subsequently charged.

“He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this afternoon at 3pm.”