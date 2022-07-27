Sunday World journalist Nicola Tallant announces her first live show

‘Getting Away With Murder’ will be held in Dublin this September

Sunday World journalist and Investigations Editor, Nicola Tallant, has announced her very first live show.

‘Getting Away With Murder’ will take place on September 20th at Liberty Hall in Dublin at 7 pm.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Nicola said: “True crime fans are set to be in for a night of killer entertainment.”

“Join me in September for a night you won’t forget.”

Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie, this Friday, July 29th at 10 am.

It comes as Nicola Tallant’s award-winning podcast The Witness: In His Own Words was nominated for three awards at the Irish Podcast Awards.

The 10 part audio documentary series tells the story of Joey O’Callaghan, the youngest person to ever enter Ireland’s witness protection programme.

It has been nominated for Moment of The Year, Best Documentary Podcast and Best True Crime Podcast.

Tallant is also the host of Crime World, the Sunday World’s very own crime podcast that delves into the sins of the criminal underworld.

You can vote for Crime World as Listener’s Choice at the Irish Podcast Awards here.

As well as being an award-winning journalist, Nicola is also the author of three books: Flesh & Blood, The Witness and Clash of the Clans.