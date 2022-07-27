Sunday World journalist Nicola Tallant announces her first live show
Sunday World journalist and Investigations Editor, Nicola Tallant, has announced her very first live show.
‘Getting Away With Murder’ will take place on September 20th at Liberty Hall in Dublin at 7 pm.
Speaking about the upcoming show, Nicola said: “True crime fans are set to be in for a night of killer entertainment.”
“Join me in September for a night you won’t forget.”
Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie, this Friday, July 29th at 10 am.
It comes as Nicola Tallant’s award-winning podcast The Witness: In His Own Words was nominated for three awards at the Irish Podcast Awards.
Read more
The 10 part audio documentary series tells the story of Joey O’Callaghan, the youngest person to ever enter Ireland’s witness protection programme.
It has been nominated for Moment of The Year, Best Documentary Podcast and Best True Crime Podcast.
Tallant is also the host of Crime World, the Sunday World’s very own crime podcast that delves into the sins of the criminal underworld.
You can vote for Crime World as Listener’s Choice at the Irish Podcast Awards here.
As well as being an award-winning journalist, Nicola is also the author of three books: Flesh & Blood, The Witness and Clash of the Clans.
Today's Headlines
Court ruling | Violent criminal who murdered orphan Daniel McAnaspie (17) loses conviction appeal
horror scenes | Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured
locked up | Limerick rapper William ‘Willzee’ Casey jailed for careless driving causing death
Upsetting | Kerry Katona shares heartbreak as daughter says she doesn’t ‘want to be here anymore’
unhappy meal | McDonald’s to raise prices on products for first time in 14 years
Brutal murder | Man (50s) arrested in connection with 2007 murder of Paul Quinn released without charge
own goal | Ex-RTE pundit Hope Solo pleads guilty to being drunk behind wheel with baby twins in car
Judge rules | Man accused of assaulting his wife has bail relaxed to attend their wedding party
SEA-IRA | Derry man facing IRA-linked charges denied electronic tag removal to go sea swimming
RIP | Funeral details for Limerick crash victims Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan announced