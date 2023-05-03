Sulky race pony dies after colliding with car on Dublin road

“They left this poor pony to die in pain.”

A pony has been killed after it was raced up a Dublin road straight into a parked car.

The horrific incident happened on Tuesday, May 2, outside St. Olivers Training and Education Centre on the Cloverhill Road.

“It went straight into a parked car. The people driving the sulky jumped off, took the bits off the sulky and ran,” said a spokesperson for ‘My Lovely Horse’, the animal welfare charity.

A sulky is a small cart on two wheels attached to the back of a horse which accommodates two people. When racing, they can reach speeds of up to 50 km/hr.

Posting on social media, the horse protection organization explained what happened to the abused animal.

“Our volunteer was at the scene. Reports came in of a pony attached to a sulky speeding down the road,” the spokesperson said.

The drivers of the horse drawn carriage made a mess of what they were attempting. The animal lost its life after colliding with a stationary vehicle, reportedly.

“They took everything and ran. They left this poor pony to die in pain, alone. The Guards and the DSPCA arrived and checked for a chip. Sadly, this poor pony was not chipped and therefore there is no “owner” to prosecute.

“The car the animal hit had no-one in it, thank God. If you passed the accident and have dash-cam footage, please contact us or the Gardaí and we will pass it on.

“Another animal dies in pain because of cruel humans that just don’t give a damn."

Speaking previously about animal abuse, a charity spokesperson said: “We need a dedicated Garda animal crime unit now more than ever.

“This cruelty needs to stop. We know we have the support of some Gardaí that want a position like this. They want to ensure that those who abuse and neglect animals face prosecutions.

“It’s time. The country needs this, it is absolutely vital, ” she added.

A Garda press officer released the following statement about the animal’s death:

“Gardaí from the DMR North region responded to an incident in the Dublin 22 area on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“No further information is available at this time.”

