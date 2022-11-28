Submachine gun with silencer and ammo seized in Finglas apartment following tip off
Gardaí have launched an investigation after seizing a submachine gun with a silencer, loaded magazine, and ammunition inside an apartment building in north Dublin on Friday.
Gardaí searched a maintenance area at an apartment complex in Finglas at approximately 1.10pm on Friday, November 25, following a tip-off.
During the search, they discovered and seized a suspected sub-machine gun which had been wrapped in white plastic wrapping and then double bagged in black bin bags.
Beside the suspected firearm was a silencer, loaded magazine, and a small white bag containing ten 9mm bullets, all of which were seized.
Each of the seized items will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
