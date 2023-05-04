Student robbed and left with broken leg after being ran over with car in Dublin

“My left leg is broken, I have a fracture in the fibula. I won't be able to work for six to eight weeks”

An English language student who was run over by a car during a terrifying robbery in north Dublin has appealed for financial help as he is no longer able to work.

Alfredo Gallegos (25), who had moved to Ireland from Mexico in March last year, was on his way to Dublin Airport with his girlfriend last month when they were attacked.

Recalling his ordeal, Alfredo said he and his girlfriend were walking to get a bus to the airport on Sunday, April 23, when a car pulled up beside them.

Alfredo is brought by ambulance after the attack

He told Dublin Live that they were on their way to take a holiday to Berlin when they were approached by two men in the car who tried to rob them on the Shantalla Road in Beaumont.

“It happened around 4.30am when we were walking to the bus stop,” Alfredo said. “A red car stopped and then a man left the car. He tried to assault us, he said 'give me your things, give me your things'.

"I tried to protect my girlfriend at first, and then I resisted the assault. They were between 20 to 25 years of age, they were not teenagers. When we tried to escape, the man who was in the car ran over me."

After he was knocked down, one man stole Alfredo's wallet before they fled the scene. Alfredo was immediately rushed to Beaumont Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had a fracture to the fibula bone in his left leg.

"My left leg is broken, I have a fracture in the fibula. I won't be able to work for six to eight weeks,” Alfredo added.

"I was in hospital for four days then I got out and I am now at home, trying to rest. I can put my leg on the floor, it's difficult but fortunately I'm home."

Alfredo had been studying English on a student visa while also working as a tourist guide in Dublin city centre.

But Alfredo who is also an accomplished mariachi singer, singing native Mexican songs, is now in dire financial straits as a result of the attack.

His friends have since set up a GoFundMe page to help him along in his recovery.

Alfredo explained: "As a student we are limited to work only 20 hours and now I only rely on my girlfriend's income, so it's a very difficult situation because I won't be able to work at least three months because my work is walking around town."

The page reads: “My name is Alfredo Gallegos, from Mexico. I work and study in Dublin, Ireland.

“Unfortunately, my girlfriend and I were the victim of an assault and an attempt of murder to my life (sic), since the two subjects ran over me with their car and broke my left leg.

“We were heading to the airport bus stop in Beaumont D09, to go on vacation to Berlin and Prague, we saved this money for a long time, it was our dream, when unfortunately this happened.

“We are only students, this limits us too much in the economic question, also, I will not be able to work for more than three months, so I only have the help of my girlfriend’s income.

“In addition, we have to pay for the hospital bill and my medications, this situation has us on the brink of financial collapse.

“I work as a Dublin tour guide, so I love this country and I know all the Irish history. I just want to keep doing this beautiful job.

“Any help is welcome and God will repay you forever.”

So far, €3,419 has been raised of a €8,752 goal.

Alfredo admits that he was "very scared" during the incident, and that he and his girlfriend are still shaken after it.

"My girlfriend was very afraid, we thought that that this doesn't happen in Ireland because we come from a country that is very, very dangerous. What happened is very normal in Mexico. We hadn't imagined this [would happen] in Ireland.

"My girlfriend said she is very afraid after what happened, she tries to get home as early as possible. She has to work to help me."

Alfredo says that things "could have been worse", and that is now doing okay and on the road to recovery with support from family and friends.

Gardaí told sundayworld.com that they are investigating an incident which occurred on the Shantalla Road in Santry, Dublin during the early hours of Sunday morning, April 23.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” gardai said.