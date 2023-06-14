Student Grace O’Malley-Kumar (19) from Irish family killed in Nottingham attacks

Grace is the daughter of Irish-born, London-based consultant anaesthetist, Sinead O’Malley.

One of the two students stabbed to death in Nottingham on Tuesday was Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a 19-year old medical student who came from a high-profile family of Irish doctors.

Grace died alongside her friend Barnaby Webber (19) when they were attacked by a suspect with a knife west of the city centre.

Grace’s family said she was “an adored daughter and sister” to her brother James, the Irish Times reports.

“Grace was not just a sister to James, but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed,” said the family.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar with her family. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A statement today from the BBC said: “Two students, both aged 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road, west of Nottingham's city centre, just after 04:00 BST.

“Police believe that the suspect attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

“Some time after 05:00, a 65-year-old man was found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road - just under two miles (3.2km) away from the scene of the first two killings. Police are linking all three deaths.’

Suspect

Grace’s mother studied at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin and was a past student of Dublin hockey institute and private school, Alexandra College.

The murdered woman’s grandfather is Professor Kevin O’Malley, who is also an anaesthetist as well as a former registrar and chief executive of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

Grace, a talented hockey player who played at underage level for England, moved from her northeast London home to the central England city of Nottingham to study medicine at the university there, following in her family’s medical tradition.

Crime scene

Her father, Sanjoy Kumar, is also a doctor at a medical practice in Essex, while on her mother’s side in Ireland, there are doctors going back three generations. Sinead O’Malley’s great-aunt, Sarah Joyce O’Malley, was the first Irish head of the Association of Anaesthetists in the 1930s.

In a statement released through Nottingham police, her family said they were “so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was”.

“She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind her devastated extended family and friends,” they said.