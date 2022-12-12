Street-preacher pepper-sprayed and arrested during lockdown insists ‘We did nothing wrong’

Gerry O’Sullivan (58), Michael O’Connor (65) and Daniel McAuliffe (55), were this week convicted of breaching the Public Order Act

One of three street-preachers who was pepper-sprayed, handcuffed and arrested at a religious gathering during a Covid-19 lockdown has insisted: “We did nothing wrong.”

Evangelical Christian preachers, Gerry O’Sullivan (58), Michael O’Connor (65) and Daniel McAuliffe (55), were this week convicted of breaching the Public Order Act following their arrests on Cork’s Patrick Street on February 27, 2021.

At the time, a 5km restriction on people’s movements was in place leading to Mr O’Sullivan and Mr McAuliffe – who reside more than 5km from the location – also being fined €300 for breaching this regulation.

But, in an interview with the Sunday World, Gerry O’Sullivan insisted that he and his ‘brothers in the Lord’ had done ‘nothing that should have landed us in court.’

“I do feel the State is being heavy-handed here,” the father-of-three told the Sunday World.

“Freedom of religion is enshrined in our Constitution as is the gathering of people for religious purposes.

“And that’s why we were gathered there that day … simply to preach the word of God.”

Gerry O’Connor with our reporter Patrick O’Connell

Recalling the events of February 27, 2021, Gerry said: “I’m a street-preacher.

“The day in question, myself, Daniel McAuliffe, and our brother in the Lord, Michael O’Connor were on Patrick Street.

“It was a Saturday and, generally every Saturday, we’d meet there to share the gospel, preaching and giving tracts.

“There’s a long tradition of street-preaching in Cork.

“I’m 58 years old and I can remember being four or five, holding my mother’s hand, and hearing street preaching there as we walked by. So that’s 50 years it’s been going on.

“Our Muslim brothers preach there too, it’s open air and there is never any problem.”

On the day in question, Gerry said he noticed a Garda van parking up across from them at about 3pm.

“The guards came over and approached Michael who was on the microphone,” he said.

“There were some questions asked and, while that was happening, a female guard approached myself and another person. After that, it all happened very fast.”

Gerry said as the female garda was speaking with the man next to him, the situation between Micheal O’Connor and the garda he was speaking to appeared to escalate.

“I heard him (the guard) say: ‘I’m bringing you in.’”

According to Gerry, he was ultimately “pepper-sprayed” by the officer shortly afterwards.

“I was only about a foot or so away so my eyes welled up immediately. I was incapacitated for maybe five, six or seven minutes.”

“It hurt … it really did.”

Gerry said he became aware that Michael had also been pepper-sprayed when he heard his fellow street-preacher cry out: ‘What have you done to my eyes?’

And he said the third street preacher, Mr McAuliffe, was also pepper-sprayed after he picked up the microphone.

“At this stage,” continued Gerry, “two more vans with guards arrived and more guards got out.

“It was madness really … all the guards who were there to contain these three deadly, wild preachers! It was then I was handcuffed and put in the van and taken.”

Gerry said he does not believe that he or his colleagues did anything that could be defined as a breach of the peace.

“I don’t feel I have committed any crime here,” he claimed.

“We didn’t breach the public order act. We were not rude, we were not aggressive. Nor, was there any foul language.”

At Cork District Court this week, Judge Marian O’Leary noted a defence submission that street preaching did not fall within the bounds of the regulations restricting movement due to the Covid pandemic, and the submission that legislation could not restrict the movement of people for religious activities.

But she said she did not accept that street preaching was a religious event which came within the scope of exceptional activities.

Asked whether he intends on appealing the judgement, Gerry said the possibility of appeal is being looked at.