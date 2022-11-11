Stolen property worth €300k recovered in crime probe into nationwide robberies

The crime group is suspected of committing thefts up and down the county.

Equipment for growing cannabis and dismantling cars are among the €300k of stolen property seized by Gardaí in a crackdown on organised crime.

A man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the investigation into a criminal group suspected of committing robberies up and down the country.

Multiple bank accounts suspected of being tied up with the group have been frozen, a Garda spokesperson revealed.

At the first search in North Longford on Monday that led to his arrest, Gardaí recovered a vehicle, engines, car parts and marine products.

Five searches were then conducted in areas across North Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles and parts from various high-end cars were recovered.

One man has been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of searches undertaken this week as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide. pic.twitter.com/Nfc3bJh6sH — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 11, 2022

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars and growing cannabis were also found during the operation.

It is estimated the goods amount to a whopping €300,000.

The arrested man continues to be detained at Longford Garda Station as investigations continue.

He is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

"On Tuesday, 8th November, 2022, as part of an operation conducted by the Crime Team in the Longford Community Engagement Unit assisted by Divisional, Regional and National Units, a search was carried out in the North Longford area,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”