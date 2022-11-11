Stolen property worth €300k recovered in crime probe into nationwide robberies
The crime group is suspected of committing thefts up and down the county.
Equipment for growing cannabis and dismantling cars are among the €300k of stolen property seized by Gardaí in a crackdown on organised crime.
A man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the investigation into a criminal group suspected of committing robberies up and down the country.
Multiple bank accounts suspected of being tied up with the group have been frozen, a Garda spokesperson revealed.
At the first search in North Longford on Monday that led to his arrest, Gardaí recovered a vehicle, engines, car parts and marine products.
Five searches were then conducted in areas across North Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles and parts from various high-end cars were recovered.
One man has been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of searches undertaken this week as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide. pic.twitter.com/Nfc3bJh6sH— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 11, 2022
High-tech equipment for dismantling cars and growing cannabis were also found during the operation.
Read more
It is estimated the goods amount to a whopping €300,000.
The arrested man continues to be detained at Longford Garda Station as investigations continue.
He is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
"On Tuesday, 8th November, 2022, as part of an operation conducted by the Crime Team in the Longford Community Engagement Unit assisted by Divisional, Regional and National Units, a search was carried out in the North Longford area,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
Toy story | RTE releases a teaser for this year’s Late Late Toy Show...and it’s great
hair raising | Dublin salon left woman with severe burns to head and neck after hair perm went wrong
Dismissed | 'House of Horrors' murderer who chopped up gran Patricia Greene loses appeal
stolen lives | Long read: How a hard-working mum from Mongolia was murdered by an out-of-control teen (14)
yoke-r | Man who egged King Charles ‘banned’ from carrying eggs in public
Use it or lou-se it | Ex-boxer Kenny Egan calls on Mary Lou McDonald to hand back Jonathan Dowdall’s €1k donation
back to business | Aslan announces rescheduled 3Arena date after Christy Dignam’s health scare
court hearing | Woman (40) charged with impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s suspected killer
crackdown | Stolen property worth €300k recovered in crime probe into nationwide robberies
class act | Teacher sacked over risqué social media posts bounces back as Instagram star