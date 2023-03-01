Steven Gerrard sends birthday wishes to Kinahan foot soldier as he poses with Lee Byrne

Gerrard was also pictured with his daughter and her boyfriend, the son of crime boss Liam Byrne

Football legend Steven Gerrard has shared a photo with the son of crime boss Liam Byrne and another man, previously described as a foot soldier for the Kinahan cartel.

Gerrard shared the post on Instagram as he wished Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little a Happy Birthday.

Little (24) from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is close pals with Liam Byrne’s son Lee, who has no involvement in crime.

Kinahan gangster’s son shares love for Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella on her birthday

Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly shares loved-up snap with son of Kinahan gangster boyfriend

Video shows Kinahan cartel chief Liam Byrne socialising with Steven Gerrard

In the photo shared by Gerrard, Lee is seen standing behind the former Liverpool captain with his hand on his shoulder. Standing next to Lee is his girlfriend Lilly-Ella, the daughter of Gerrard.

The couple have been dating for nearly a year and he regularly shares his love for the 19-year-old on social media.

Lilly-Ella also shared a photo which shows her and ‘Biggie’ Little feeding monkeys as she wrote: “Happy Birthday. Hope you have a lovely day. See you soon.”

Neither Lilly-Ella or Steven Gerrard have any involvement in organised crime.

Also sending his birthday wishes to be his close friend, Lee Byrne shared a series of photos with ‘Biggie’ Little.

Nathan 'Biggie' Little (left) with Lee Byrne (right)

In the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday brevv. Love you always my brother.”

‘Biggie,’ was photographed at the funeral of cartel member, David Byrne, in 2016.

After the eruption of the Kinahan-Hutch feud, many gang members fled the jurisdiction, including Liam Byrne, ending up in parts of the UK as well as mainland Europe and the Middle East.

Little and his pal Lee have been pictured previously with high profile footballer, Troy Parrot, who currently plays for Preston North End and the Irish national side.

The group have been pictured together drinking cocktails and driving expensive cars, including holidays in Dubai.

Last July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee had found love with Lily. It’s understood the couple began dating last April and enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain with pals over the summer.

The blonde beauty is also regularly spotted at the home of Lee, in the upmarket area of Formby in Liverpool.

Lee Byrne with Lilly-Ella Gerrard

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland in September, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

The 23-year-old is the son of cartel crime boss Liam Byrne who heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group and the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency hotel in February of 2016.

Last year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Footage of the couple’s ‘famous’ fathers spending time together made headlines recently, when the former Aston Villa manager sat down with crime boss Liam Byrne to send a video to a fan.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says on the call.