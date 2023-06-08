Steven Gerrard congratulates Crumlin club after visiting area with Kinahan footsoldier

Gerrard is familiar with Crumlin, having visited the area in March where he was driven around by Kinahan foot soldier Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has congratulated Crumlin football team Old County FC on their win in the Noel Ryan Cup – months after visiting the area with a Kinahan gang member.

Gerrard also shared a clip of an Old County player scoring one of their four goals against St Francis FC with the caption, “Figo behave” alongside a laughing face emoji.

The ex-Liverpool star’s social post comes just days after the high-profile arrest of Kinahan crime boss Liam Byrne in Spain.

Gerrard’s daughter, Lilly, is in a long-term relationship with Liam’s son Lee.

One of the Instagram posts shared by Old County on their win was liked by Lee himself while in another Kinahan cartel foot soldier Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little who has also previously been pictured with Gerrard commented: “Up the county”, alongside an on fire emoji.

Liam Byrne, the brother of David Byrne who was murdered at the Regency Hotel, hails from Crumlin and has previously been filmed socialising with former England captain Gerrard.

Gerrard is familiar with Crumlin, having visited the area in March where he was driven around by ‘Biggie’ Little and also paid a visit to the Black Forge pub in the area, owned by Conor McGregor.

Gerrard with Little

Little (24) who is from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

While he is also close pals with Liam Byrne’s son Lee. Neither Lee himself, or his girlfriend or Steven Gerrard have any involvement in crime.

The social media posts were shared and liked just days after Lee’s dad Liam was lifted in Spain on Sunday night on a UK-issued international arrest warrant at a restaurant in the Majorcan town of Alcudia while having dinner with two younger relatives.

The 42-year-old has since been remanded in custody after he said he would fight extradition back to the UK for trial.

Lee Byrne with girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard

Gerrard had been previously pictured on numerous occasions with Byrne who was named in court as the leader of the so-called 'Byrne Organised Crime Group’. Byrne has been a lifelong Liverpool fan and regularly attended games at Anfield.

In March, Gerrard spent St Patrick’s Day in Dublin and visited Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin.

The Champions League winner posted pictures of himself with Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little in a vehicle and captioned it “All day lad” after he posted previous pictures of himself on a night out with Little as well as Lee and Lilly and wished Little a happy birthday.

Lilly-Ella also shared a photo which shows her and ‘Biggie’ Little feeding monkeys as she wrote: “Happy Birthday. Hope you have a lovely day. See you soon".

Gerrard posed for numerous pictures with customers in the Black Forge Inn but owner McGregor wasn’t around to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with him.

Gerrard had time on his hands to visit Dublin after he was sacked as manager of Premier League team Aston Villa last October after just 11 months in charge.

He previously managed Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

His daughter Lilly-Ella has been dating Lee for over a year and he regularly shares his love for the 19-year-old on social media.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland last September, where they stayed in one of the country’s best hotels.

Last September, footage emerged of Liam Byrne socialising with Gerrard as they speak to a fan on a video call.

In the video, Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Crumlin while criminal Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

During the call, Gerrard kisses the screen as he speaks to the fan and next to him, a smiling Byrne holds his thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, Crumlin criminal Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Lee Byrne with Gerrard's daughter Lilly-Ella

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

Little and his pal Lee have been pictured previously with high profile footballer, Troy Parrot, who currently plays for Preston North End and the Irish national side.

The group have been pictured together drinking cocktails and driving expensive cars, including holidays in Dubai.

Last year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Meanwhile, his dad is believed to have appeared before a judge at Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court, which deals with extraditions, via video-link from Majorca where he was arrested on Sunday.

Officials were not able to confirm whether he appeared in person at the court in Madrid, but if, as thought, the hearing took place via videolink Byrne would likely have been remanded to a prison on the island.

An official at the Audiencia Nacional said: “The Irish national arrested in Majorca on Sunday was handed over to the courts yesterday.

Steven Gerrard congratulates Old County FC

“He was provisionally remanded in prison. He is not agreeing to be extradited.”

Byrne’s decision to fight extradition means a separate hearing will now take place where a defence lawyer will put forward reasons why he should not be made to return to the UK. It is expected to delay any extradition by several weeks if not months.

The Irishman was held on Sunday night on a UK-issued international arrest warrant at a restaurant in the Majorcan town of Alcudia while having dinner with two younger relatives.

He is believed to have flown to the island from his hideaway in Dubai with his family.

The UK’s National Crime Agency confirmedLiam Byrne was one of two suspected members of the Kinahan cartel arrested in Spain.

It said in a statement: “Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

“He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.”

Liam Byrne after his arrest in Spain

Another suspected member of the crime group, who is aged 22, is Jack Kavanagh, the son of Byrne’s main partner in crime, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

He was arrested as part of the international police operation at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey last Tuesday.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish national Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland,” the statement confirmed.

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

“They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.”

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:

“This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

The Byrne Organised Crime Group became a central part of gangland crime in this country, relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan cartel.

The group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan cartel, which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.