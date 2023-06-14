Stakeknife: IRA acknowledged ‘Nutting Squad’ victim was never informer, says brother

Scappaticci headed up the Nutting Squad, which was tasked with hunting down and executing informers

Seamus Kearney, whose brother, Michael, was killed by the IRA

A man murdered by the IRA’s notorious ‘Nutting Squad’ after he was accused of being an informer was later exonerated by the terror group, the victim’s brother has revealed.

Michael Kearney (20) was shot dead by the IRA’s internal security unit in 1979 and his body was dumped on a border road in Co Fermanagh.

The murder victim’s brother, Seamus, was told at the time that he was killed for informing.

Both Michael and Seamus Kearney were IRA members.

Seamus has now revealed that the IRA later admitted that Michael never passed information to the authorities.

Michael Kearney’s death is one of the cases being examined by Operation Kenova, which is investigating the activities of an Army agent codenamed Stakeknife inside the IRA’s internal security unit.

Stakeknife is widely believed to have been Freddie Scappaticci, who died earlier this year.

Scappaticci headed up the Nutting Squad, which was tasked with hunting down and executing informers, many of whom were tortured before their deaths.

Operation Kenova, which is due to publish its report in the coming months, is also investigating the role played by the security services, including MI5.

Freddie Scappaticci at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley

RTE's Prime Time spoke to Seamus Kearney for its programme Brother, Informer, Soldier, Spy, which aired on Tuesday night.

Seamus gave an emotional interview regarding his brother's death and subsequent events.

He recalled a priest visiting him in prison to tell him of his brother’s murder.

“I said: ‘Is Michael dead?’ He said: ‘Yes, he’s dead.’ And I said: ‘All I want to know is was it the British Army or the RUC?’ He said probably the worst news conceivable: ‘It wasn’t the British Army or the RUC. It was the Irish Republican Army,’” Seamus said.

“My legs buckled. I hit the chair and everything went into a spin in slow motion.”

Seamus said being branded an informer is a “terrible stigma”.

“It’s the worst stigma in the world to have been labelled an informer, especially on the island of Ireland,” he said.

Following Seamus’s release from prison in 1986, his mother, Kathleen, made him promise that he would find out if her son Michael really was an informer.

In 2001 he was able to persuade the IRA to conduct an internal investigation into his brother’s death in 2001.

In 2003 he was asked to go to a house in west Belfast, where two senior IRA men read out a prepared statement acknowledging that Michael was never an informer.

Solicitor Kevin Winters represents the families of 12 victims of the IRA's internal security unit, including the Kearney family.

He told RTE's Prime Time: “Justice here is to find not only the people who pulled triggers and killed individuals before a court, but also, significantly — and this is something that sometimes gets overlooked — the people who orchestrated and oversaw this mass process of an informant at the apex of British military intelligence inside the IRA, involved in killing people or overseeing the deaths of many, many people.”

Former MI5 intelligence officer Annie Machon said one of the key questions for the Kenova probe is whether Stakeknife was responsible for the deaths of other agents.

“What the hell does that say about the ethical mindset of the security services at that time?” she said.

“To allow other people to die, who might also be helping them, in order to allow someone else to flourish and rise up the ranks. So, it’s a very murky space.”