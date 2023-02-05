Speeding motorists hit with €160 fines and penalty points amid bank holiday crackdown

In January 2023 alone, 18 deaths were recorded on Irish roads. This is the largest number of road deaths in the month of January since 2013.

Gardaí in Ennistymon today detected a number of drivers travelling over the 50km/h limit

Gardaí are cracking down on speeding motorists over the bank holiday weekend after issuing a number of fines and penalty points.

A garda spokesperson took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and said that the Clare Roads Policing Unit were out on patrol all day.

While conducting speed checks in Ennistymon, a number of drivers were stopped for travelling over the 50km/h limit.

They were each fined €160 and given three penalty points.

The tweet read: “Clare Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check in Ennistymon today.

“A number of drivers were detected travelling over the 50km/h limit and received fines of €160 and three penalty points.

“We’re asking motorists to slow down this bank holiday weekend. #StaySafe”.

Meanwhile, speed checks were conducted overnight by Letterkenny/Buncrana Roads Policing Units in Donegal across several locations.

A motorist was detected travelling at a speed of 153km/h in a 100km/h zone and was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

This driver also received three penalty points and will have to pay a fine of €160.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) appealed to all road users to “stay safe” while travelling.

They highlighted that 156 people died on Irish roads last year - the largest death toll on record since 2016.

Gardaí urged all road users - including drivers, pedestrians, pedal cyclists - to use the roads responsibly, particularly rural roads.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with dipped headlights during the day, while pedestrians are advised to wear high visibility at night on roads without public lighting and footpaths.

Additionally, cyclists should wear safety helmets and ensure they have a white light to the front and red light to the back so they are visible to pedestrians and drivers.

Paula Hilman, Assistant Commissioner of the Garda Roads Policing Unity said: “In this first St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend I am appealing to all roads users to look out for one another on the road.

“Bank holiday weekends are a very busy time on the roads and our experience is that the risk of fatal and serious injury collisions increases during these periods.

“We are asking everyone to work together in keeping our roads safe.”

And Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, added: “There has been a worrying start to the year with 20 fatalities on the road.

“I am urging all road users to take greater care over the St. Brigid’s weekend as we know that bank holiday weekends in general are high risk periods on the road.

“I want to remind drivers too that the fines for 16 road traffic offences were doubled last October, so don’t ruin your weekend by having to pay for something that is completely preventable.

“Please slow down, wear your seatbelt, stay off the phone and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.”