Spanish police arrest British ‘contract killers’ after ‘Mr Flashy ally’ shot in Marbella

A submachine gun, four pistols and a revolver was among evidence seized during the operation

Police in Spain have arrested a gang of six British “contract killers” after an Irish man was shot at a lake in the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella as he fished with friends.

A submachine gun, four pistols and a Smith and Wesson revolver was among evidence seized during the operation as well as Balaclavas, a bullet-proof vest and a GPS tracker the Brits allegedly used to follow their victims.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a weapon at officers who had to fire warning shots to get him to lay his gun down.

Sources close to the investigation also revealed overnight they believe the gang planned to kill the 24-year-old man shot in the side as well as the two men he was with, who were also Irish.

The shooting happened just before 6pm on September 20 last year at Turtle Lake above Aloha Golf Course.

The small and picturesque lake, hidden away in the northern part of the upmarket residential area of Nueva Andalucia a short drive from Marbella town centre and glitzy Puerto Banus, is a popular day trip destination for local schools.

The attack was described at the time as a drive-by shooting and the victim, who was seriously injured and suffered kidney damage, identified as a key ally of a notorious Dublin gangster known as Mr Flashy.

It happened just eight days after the arrest of alleged Kinahan cartel key member Johnny Morrissey, a British-born Irish passport holder who used to work as a Rochdale doorman, at an apartment in nearby Mijas a half-hour drive towards Malaga.

The investigation that led to the arrests at an undisclosed location was carried out by two elite Spanish groups involved in tackling organised crime.

Two of the six Brits arrested are said to come from London.

Police sources have described them as “very violent” and said they had been investigated over their alleged participation in several gangland murders in the UK before moving to the Costa del Sol to carry on with the same criminal activities.

They now face charges including attempted murder, unlawful weapons possession and fraud.

A stolen car the gang used the day of the failed hit on the Irish trio has been seized for analysis by forensic experts.

Police have yet to make any official comment on the arrests.

The six suspects have been handed over to the courts for further questioning and are thought to have been remanded in custody pending an ongoing criminal probe, although officials could not be reached early this morning/yesterday morning (WED) for confirmation.