Spanish cops also arrest Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s son Jack in huge blow to Kinahan network

Jack Kavanagh was picked up by officers at Malaga Airport

Spanish police arrested the son of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh as well as Kinahan Cartel gangster Liam Byrne in a huge blow to the criminal network and their ability to operate in Ireland and the UK.

Jack Kavanagh was picked up by officers at Malaga Airport last week as the 22-year flew from Dubai while travelling to Turkey.

His father Thomas had been a key figure in the Cartel until his conviction and lengthy 21-year sentence on drug trafficking conspiracy charge.

Senior Kinahan Lieutenant Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

But the arrest of Byrne, who had taken over from Bomber Kavanagh, is highly significant in the ongoing international police investigations into the Kinahan Cartel and the gangs working for it.

Less than ten years ago Byrne and his gang appeared untouchable, driving around their native Crumlin in expensive cars unashamed of their criminal cash.

The family’s homes at Raleigh Square became their own fortified fiefdom and thanks to their close ties to the Kinahans their star was firmly on the rise.

Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh

Now in a prison cell awaiting extradition from Spain, Liam Byrne can contemplate on how far he has fallen in the intervening years.

His brother David is dead, murdered at The Regency Hotel in a killing that set the Hutch-Kinahan feud onto an even more lethal level.

His first cousin Fat Freddie Thompson is doing life for murder and his brother-in-law Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh is serving a 21-year sentence in the UK.

The properties at Raleigh Square were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau and put up for sale.

CAB raided Byrne’s home just a month after he had buried his brother in lavish gangland funeral attended by Daniel Kinahan in what was a defiant show of force.

Liam Byrne

Bomber’s lengthy sentence will, no doubt, also be playing on his mind with UK’s National Crime Agency ready to bring serious charges against him.

Byrne will be questioning his decision last week to leave the safety of Dubai to fly to Mallorca to meet up with family members.

Four days after Byrne arrived on the island on 26 May, Bomber’s son Jack was arrested at Malaga Airport after travelling from Dubai.

Byrne had likely been under surveillance by Spanish Police for a number of days before they moved in to arrest him on Sunday

Although a fugitive from the NCA Byrne had still been able to live a luxurious lifestyle in Dubai where his bosses, the Kinahans, are still based, despite being sanctioned by the US just over a year ago.

Members of the Byrne family have been involved in organised crime for decades and Liam’s father James ‘Jaws’ Byrne had links to Martin ‘the General’ Cahill.

Jaws was known for fraud and counterfeiting was targeted by CAB and Revenue more than 20 years ago and forced to pay out hundreds of thousands in settlements.

The family connections on his mother Sadie’s side were also very helpful to Liam in rise through the underworld ranks.

These included Fat Freddie Thompson, Liam Brannigan and Liam Roe.

While still in his teens Liam Byrne was dealing drugs with other young criminals supplied by Christy Kinahan Snr.

In January 2000 he got a four-year suspended sentence on firearms, burglary and dangerous driving charges as a result of a robbery attempt when he was 19.

The same year he got involved in a vicious attack on a man in a chip shop which led to a campaign of intimidation and death threats.

He was eventually given a four-year sentence which was increased to six on appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By the time Liam Byrne was released from prison in the mid-2000s, Christy Kinahan had moved to Spain and had become an even bigger player in the international drugs scene.

Liam also moved to the Costa Del Sol from where he organised drugs and weapons shipments to Ireland working with Kinahan and other criminals.

While he was living there, the Sunday World photographed Byrne and his father meeting with criminal figures including Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell in the Kinahan-stronghold of Puerto Banus.

Byrne was suspected of being behind a consignment of two rocket propelled grenade launchers, nine kilos of cocaine and an AK-47 machine gun discovered in Kildare in 2010.

As the Kinahans grew in stature so did Byrne hiding behind the guise of being a used-car dealer with his firm LS Active Car Sales, eventually being raided by CAB and €1million in luxury cars seized.

He ran the firm with his co-director Sean McGovern, who was shot and wounded at the Regency and last year among the seven people sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

He moved to the Tamworth area in Birmingham, close to Thomas Bomber Kavanagh, and the Sunday World photographed him there after tracking him down again in 2019.

Last year the Sunday World revealed how Byrne had become increasingly isolated and feared both rival gangs and the police.

He did find time for a video, later posted on social media last September in which he and footballing legend Steven Gerrard, who has no involvement in criminality whatsoever, talk to a fan.

In the video, former Liverpool captain Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

Towards the end of the video, Byrne offered to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you.”

For now, Byrne will have to make do with the hospitality supplied by the Spanish authorities.