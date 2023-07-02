Son of well-known author arrested in ‘missing person’ probe in Donegal

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and quizzed over two days on Monday and Tuesday

A man arrested by gardaí investigating the mysterious Sliabh Liag ‘missing person’ case is the son of a well-known writer.

A huge search across the cliffs took place over a number of days since Monday.

The bizarre investigation followed a tip-off to gardaí that a man had been seriously assaulted and was missing.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and quizzed over two days on Monday and Tuesday following the tip-off before they were released without charge.

The missing man is understood to be in his 60s and from Northern Ireland and was staying in the Killybegs and Kilcar area before disappearing last weekend.

The two people arrested are understood to have been in the man’s company in the days before he was last seen.

The pair crashed a car in the village of Fintown on Sunday last, resulting in the man’s arrest for alleged drink-driving.

The man was rearrested as he left Letterkenny District Court on suspicion of assault, while the woman was arrested at another location.

At the same time, detectives applied to Judge Brendan O’Reilly for a search warrant to examine the man’s car.

Splatters of blood were found in the car which were examined and analysed by forensics officers.

A warrant was also secured to examine a property on the outskirts of Killybegs.

Between Monday and Thursday, gardaí closed off public access to Sliabh Liag, one of the highest sea cliffs in Europe, which is normally very busy with tourists at this time of year.

Late on Wednesday the focus of the search shifted to the nearby Teelin Pier, where the Garda Water Unit carried out searches until Thursday evening.

On Friday evening it was announced Sliabh Liag was reopening to the public but that Garda searches would continue in the area.

Gardaí have continued to exercise extreme caution around the case and have not confirmed that they are searching for a missing person but only sought information on an alleged assault at Sliabh Liag.

The case and the search for a possible missing person has become a huge talking point, with social media awash with claims and counter-claims as to what exactly happened.

If there has been a fatal assault, a body could surface in the coming days at a number of locations around the coastline.

The discovery of a body would completely change the direction of the Garda investigation.

As it stands, a file on the matter has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide the future direction of any possible charges.